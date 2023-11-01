Nafeesa emphasizes unity within Muslim Ummah

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Former MNA, Dr Nafeesa Shah on Wednesday emphasized the importance of unity within the Muslim Ummah to lead the cause of an independent Palestinian state.

She highlighted that mere verbal expressions of support for Palestinians is not sufficient.

She called upon the United Nations to protect the lives and assets of Palestinians and take measures to halt Israel’s attacks on Gaza.

Despite global protests against Israel’s atrocities , the ongoing violence persists, she firmly stressed the need for sanctions to be imposed on Israel if it refuses to adhere to United Nations resolutions.