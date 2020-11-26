Nafeesa expresses grief over death of Chaudhry Ahmed Mukhtar

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :PPP MNA and central Information Secretary, Dr Nafeesa Shah expressed their deep grief and sorrow over the death of former Federal Minister and PPP leader Chaudhry Ahmed Mukhtar, said a statement here on Thursday.

She said that the deceased was a courageous, brave, loyal and experienced leader.

She prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.