Nafeesa Pays Homage To Makhdoon Amin Fahim

Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2023 | 03:10 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Ex MNA, Syeda Nafeesa Shah on Tuesday paid homage to the late Makhdoom Amin Fahim, a prominent leader of the People’s Party, on his 8th death anniversary.

She said that the late leader was a guarantor of tolerance and steadfastness in politics. Nafeesa Shah said that Amin Fahim continued to be part of the PPP since the day of joining it.

“He struggled for strengthening democracy and supremacy of parliament with three generations of PPP leadership,” she said.

She said that the services of the late Amin Fahim would also be remembered.

She said the late Makhdoom Amin Fahim commanded the respect of people not only in his home town in Hala and his followers in the Sawari Jamat but also throughout the country among people of all shades of political persuasion.

