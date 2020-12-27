UrduPoint.com
Nafeesa Pays Tribute To Benazir Bhutto

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 04:50 PM

Nafeesa pays tribute to Benazir Bhutto

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA), Dr Nafeesa Shah on Sunday has paid tribute to former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto on her death anniversary for rendering great sacrifices to strengthen democratic norms in the country.

Talking to Media here, Dr Nafeesa Shah said that Benazir Bhutto gave a clear road-map to strengthen democracy and brought PPP to new heights, proving by her political wisdom and farsightedness that she is matchless leader like her name 'Benazir'.

She said that People of the Pakistan were deprived of a charismatic and peerless leader on December 27, 2007 as daughter of East was martyred in a gun and bomb attack after her historical address to a mammoth public meeting in Liaquat Bagh Rawalpindi.

She recalled the services of the slain leader for the cause of democracy and making the country's defence strong.

