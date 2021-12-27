UrduPoint.com

Nafeesa Pays Tribute To Late Benazir Bhutto

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 07:07 PM

Nafeesa pays tribute to late Benazir Bhutto

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA), Dr Nafeesa Shah on Monday paid a glowing tribute to the former prime minister Benazir Bhutto on her 14th death anniversary.

In a statement issued here, Dr Nafeesa Shah said that Benazir Bhutto gave a clear road-map to strengthen democracy and brought PPP to new heights, proving by her political wisdom and farsightedness that she is matchless leader like her name 'Benazir'.

Nafeesa said that people of the Pakistan were deprived of a leader on December 27, 2007 as she was martyred in a gun and bomb attack in a public meeting at Liaquat Bagh Rawalpindi.

