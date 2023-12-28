Open Menu

Nafeesa Shah Congratulates New Elected Body Of Sukkur Press Club

Faizan Hashmi Published December 28, 2023 | 07:43 PM

Nafeesa Shah congratulates new elected body of Sukkur Press Club

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Ex-MNA Dr Syeda Nafeesa Shah on Thursday congratulated the newly elected body of Sukkur Press Club and expressed good wishes for the cabinet members.

In a felicitation message, she expressed hope that the newly elected body and other members would raise the voice of the people impartially.

Muhammad Zaheer Lodhi was elected unopposed as President and Shukat Noonari General Secretary.

Sharish Khokhar Vice President, Shahzad Tabani Vice President, Jameel Mughal Joint Secretary, Lala Shahbaz Pathan Finance Secretary, Kamran Shaikh Information Secretary and Ali Khoso was elected as Office Secretary.

