SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly Dr Nafeesa Shah Thursday congratulated the people of Sindh on the festivities being observed across the province to celebrate the rich Sindh culture that we inherited from Indus valley civilization.

In a statement issued here, she stressed to take measures to protect Sindh's heritage sites.