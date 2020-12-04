UrduPoint.com
Nafeesa Stresses To Protect Sindh's Heritage Sites

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 12:28 AM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly Dr Nafeesa Shah Thursday congratulated the people of Sindh on the festivities being observed across the province to celebrate the rich Sindh culture that we inherited from Indus valley civilization.

In a statement issued here, she stressed to take measures to protect Sindh's heritage sites.

More Stories From Pakistan

