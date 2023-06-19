(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party MNA Nafisa Shah Monday that she was hopeful that the coalition partners would address the PPP's reservations over budget allocation for flood victims' rehabilitation and urged for gearing up for timely transparent elections.

Talking to a Private news channel, she said her party was neither in favour of early nor delayed general elections, adding, the general elections in the country should be held according to the constitution and democratic norms.

She termed timely elections need of the hour to overcome the chaos and instability in the country.

"No-one is dare to deprive the people of their due rights to elect their representatives and choose their government," she added, PPP considers its workers a precious asset as they made sacrifices and always help party in difficult times.

Replying to a question, she said the PPP did not want any confrontation or deadlock and always preferred table talks to resolve issues.

To another question, she said the PPP always ready for elections but we will support the partners till the completing time of assemblies, adding, we will not leave the coalition parties in any difficult circumstances and the PPP will continue to stand by its allies.