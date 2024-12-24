Nafisa Shah, VC SALU inaugurate new Time Management System, HRMS

Member Nations Assembly (MNA), Dr Syeda Nafeesa Shah and Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur, Prof Dr Yousif Khushuk on Tuesday inaugurated the new Time Management System and Human Resources Management System (HRMS)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Member Nations Assembly (MNA), Dr Syeda Nafeesa Shah and Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur, Prof Dr Yousif Khushuk on Tuesday inaugurated the new Time Management System and Human Resources Management System (HRMS)

In her address, Dr. Nafisa Shah said that the University had faced numerous challenges in recent years. She emphasized that Dr. Khushk’s appointment had brought hope, and his management decisions had already started to show positive results. "We are hopeful that the Vice Chancellor will address the ongoing issues and enhance the overall functioning of the university, she said.

She also praised for introducing automation at the university, which she believes will improve efficiency and reduce operational costs. "The introduction of these systems will enhance the working of the university, benefiting students and staff alike, she added.

Dr. Nafisa Shah further recommended the promotion of competency, ethics, and merit in the institution to ensure its long-term success.

Addressing the University's financial challenges, Dr. Nafisa suggested adopting a contributory pension system, similar to that in the UK, and proposed establishing a consultative policy institute to generate revenue. She also advocated for liberalizing the university's admission policy to attract bright students from other provinces.

"I will extend all possible support to ensure the university’s development, including financial assistance for planned projects," she concluded.

In his remarks, the VC expressed his gratitude to Dr. Nafisa Jillani for her unwavering support and highlighted the significant progress made under his leadership. "When I assumed office, the university was grappling with financial constraints and other challenges, but we are working tirelessly to overcome them," he said.

He said that the successful introduction of several automation systems, including the finance automation system, online certificate issuance, and now the biometric attendance system, which will foster greater transparency and accountability at SALU.

"These steps will help streamline operations, monitor attendance, and integrate payroll systems," he explained.

The inauguration of the Time Management System & HRMS marks a significant milestone in SALU's ongoing efforts to modernize its operations and provide a better academic environment for both students and staff, he added.

He also highlighted the university’s recent achievements, including the completion of the HEC evaluation, accreditation of the Computer Science and Pharmacy departments, and successful conferences on Food Nutrition, Climate Change, and Human Rights. Furthermore, SALU secured a 1-megawatt solar system from the Sindh government and signed an MOU with AIPS to strengthen institutional linkages.

“We are working on several projects, including the development of a Self-finance program, hostels, and an auditorium to accommodate more students and reduce transportation costs,” Dr. Khushik added. However, he emphasized the continued need for financial support to meet outstanding liabilities and complete various infrastructure projects.

During the event, IT Administrator Munir Ahmed Shah Rashidi provided an overview of the new Time Management System & HRMS, which includes a digital attendance system. The system is expected to enhance efficiency and accountability within the university.

Later, they inaugurated a Capacity-Building Training Workshop focused on Women, Peace & Security and the Impact of Tribal Conflicts and Gender-Based Violence (GBV) on Women. The event, held at Students Society Center, aims to raise awareness and build capacity to address these critical issues in society.

Deans Prof Dr Ghulam Mustafa Mashori, Prof Dr Ameer Hussain Shar, Prof Dr Noor Ahmed Shaikh, Prof Dr Mushtaque Ali Jakhrani, and Director Prof Dr Akhtiar Ahmed Ghumro, Prof Dr Mujeeb-Ur-Rehman Abro, Prof Dr Javed Mahar, Prof Dr Hisam-Uddin Shaikh Dr. Muzaffar Sirohi, Dr Siraj Soomro, Dr Ali Raza Lashari, Dr Sahib Oad Imran Sommro, Waseem Kalhoro, Ghulam Mujtaba Jatoi and others were present on the occasion.