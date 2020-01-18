UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nafisa Shah’s Name Is Not In The List Of Beneficiaries Of BISP: Sania Nishtar

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 22 seconds ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 04:40 PM

Nafisa Shah’s name is not in the list of beneficiaries of BISP: Sania Nishtar

BISP Head Sania Nishtar urged everyone to go beyond political differences to speak truth.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th, 2020) PPP leader and former Member of the National Assembly Nafisa Shah’s name is not in the list of those who got benefit of Benazir Income Support Program, said head of Benazir Income Support Program head Sania Nishtar.

Taking to Twitter, Sania said that the issue of corruption should be dealt on merit and there should be no political involved in such matters.

She confirmed that Nafisa Shah’s name was not in the list of those who got benefit of Benazir Income Support Program.

She wrote: “I can confirm @ShahNafisa is not in the list of people who have benefited from @bisp_pakistan We should all rise above political differences to speak the truth; support reform and anti-corruption efforts in the interest of Pakistan and its most disadvantaged poor people,”.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption National Assembly Poor Twitter All From Merit Packaging Limited Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

ZHO provides world-class healthcare to its student ..

10 minutes ago

“Internal things should be discussed internally ..

18 minutes ago

DC orders for providing clean water, cleanliness, ..

6 minutes ago

Sky-high chicken prices on French island ruffle fe ..

6 minutes ago

Preparations afoot to observe Kashmir Solidarity D ..

6 minutes ago

Women spark outrage by driving in Beijing's Forbid ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.