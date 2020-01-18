Nafisa Shah’s name is not in the list of beneficiaries of BISP: Sania Nishtar

(@fidahassanain)

BISP Head Sania Nishtar urged everyone to go beyond political differences to speak truth.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th, 2020) PPP leader and former Member of the National Assembly Nafisa Shah’s name is not in the list of those who got benefit of Benazir Income Support Program, said head of Benazir Income Support Program head Sania Nishtar.

Taking to Twitter, Sania said that the issue of corruption should be dealt on merit and there should be no political involved in such matters.

She confirmed that Nafisa Shah’s name was not in the list of those who got benefit of Benazir Income Support Program.

She wrote: “I can confirm @ShahNafisa is not in the list of people who have benefited from @bisp_pakistan We should all rise above political differences to speak the truth; support reform and anti-corruption efforts in the interest of Pakistan and its most disadvantaged poor people,”.