Nagar Kirtan arrives Pakistan; governor welcomes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) : Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Thursday welcomed the 'Nagar Kirtan' - Sikh precession reciting holy hymns- carrying gold-plated 'Palki Sahib' and Sikh yatrees at the Wagha Border here.

Nagar Kirtan was led by Shiromani Akali Dal Delhi President Paramjit Singh Sarna and the procession included Sikh yatrees to attend the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji at Gurduwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur.

Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Chairman Amir Ameer Khan, MPA Mahindarpal Singh, President, Pakistan Sikh Gurudwara Parbhandak Committee Sardar Satunat Singh, Rangers officials and others were also present on the occasion.

The gold-plated 'Palki Sahib' is a gift from Delhi Gurdwara and would travel to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur and installed during a solemn ceremony on November 2 (Saturday).

Later, talking to the media at the Wagha border, the governor said despite all Indian negative propagandas and lame excuses, Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate Kartarpur Corridor project on November 9, adding that 100,000 Sikh yatrees from across the globe would arrive to attend birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak.

To a question, he said Sikh yatrees along with golden Palki would leave for Nankana Sahib from Wagah Border, adding the golden Palki would be installed at Kartarpur Darbar Sahib while arrangements, including security, had been finalised to facilitate the Sikh pilgrims.

To another question, Chaudhry Sarwar said the Sikh community across the world paid rich tributes to the government of Pakistan for its decision to open Kartarpur Corridor, adding that opening of the corridor was a great decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

He, responding to a query, said a Religious Tourism and Heritage Committee was taking measures to promote religious tourism in the country.

The Sikh yatrees thanked the government and Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar for making effective arrangements, including security, for them, adding that Indian government tried to create hurdles in the passage of the golden 'Palki' to Pakistan.