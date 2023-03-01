UrduPoint.com

Nagori Dairy Sealed For Overcharging Milk Prices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2023 | 12:08 AM

The district administration has initiated action against milk shops and dairies for overcharging in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :The district administration has initiated action against milk shops and dairies for overcharging in Hyderabad.

According to a statement, on the directives of DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, ADC Qaim Akbar Namai and AC Latifabad Shaista Jabeen raided Nagori dairy and imposed a fine of Rs 100000 for charging rates higher than fixed by the local administration.

The ADC also sealed Nagori dairy for overcharging milk prices.

Qaim Akbar Namai warned milk dairies to implement milk prices fixed by district administration failing which strict action would be taken against them.

He asked all ACs to visit respective areas to take action against profiteers and provide relief to the general public.

