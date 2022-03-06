ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :The Nomad Art Gallery (NAG) programme 'Arts and Fim' for social change attracting emerging talent aimed at promoting rich cultural heritage of the country and to empowered women.

Talking to APP, Head NAG Nageen Hayat said, "the programme has contributed to creating awareness and economic opportunities for the emerging talent of the country specially women in the society".

The aim of Nomad Art Productions is to facilitate the development of new artworks, expand market opportunities and provide management support for artists and art workers nationally.

She said Nomad Art Collections currently operates as an online gallery specialising in limited edition prints and works on paper by artists from Aboriginal owned art centres from Australia.

Nageen Hayat added that since inception Nomad Art has become a leading outlet for quality Aboriginal prints on paper and hand printed fabrics in Australia.

Nomad Art focuses on art that involves cross-cultural collaborations between artists and master practitioners. A large range of limited edition etchings, lithograph, silkscreen, wood block, lino prints and textiles make up the unique and beautiful selection,she said.

