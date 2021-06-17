UrduPoint.com
NAHE Complete Training Workshop For College Faculty

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 05:00 PM

NAHE complete training workshop for college faculty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :The Post secondary education Reform Unit (PERU) and the National academy of Higher Education (NAHE) collaboratively conducted a two-week capacity building workshop for faculty of public sector Colleges of KP from June 7 to 17, 2021.

The workshop was arranged in view of the new HEC Undergraduate Education Policy 2020 (UEP) which mandates a number of reforms, including transition of colleges to the semester system and improving the teaching skills of their faculty.

Such workshops will be scaled up to cover public sector College faculty from across the country. Further, similar workshops will be designed and rolled out for universities' faculty and staff, as well as colleges' staff.

As Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) was the first province to implement the Associate Degree (AD) programme in colleges per the UEP, so the training started with that province. In the first series, almost 300 faculty members from 90 public sector colleges were identified by the provincial HED.

The training framework was designed by Dr. Shazia Awan (NAHE) and Mr. Danyal Wahid (PERU), and delivered by top-tier NAHE graduates, who in turn participated in a two-day workshop before delivering the workshop to college faculty.

The objectives of the workshop were to foster an understanding of the UEP, improve the competencies and skills to implement UEP, to develop understanding of transitioning to the semester system, and most importantly, improving their teaching/pedagogical skills.

Briefly, the workshop included orientation, use of technology, transitioning to the semester system, assessment in the semester system, and active teaching and learning in a student-centered pedagogical framework. Ongoing feedback from the participants indicated that they found the workshop very useful and helpful.

