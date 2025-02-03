NAHE concludes capacity building programme for University Management at RMU Rawalpindi

National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE), Higher Education Commission (HEC) successfully concluded its one-week Capacity Building Training Programme for University Management at the Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU), Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) National academy of Higher education (NAHE), Higher Education Commission (HEC) successfully concluded its one-week Capacity Building Training Programme for University Management at the Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU), Rawalpindi.

This programme, designed to be a transformative initiative, aimed to equip administrative staff with the skills to serve their institutes, enabling them to enhance their roles as professional management personals.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Umar, Vice Chancellor RMU welcomed NAHE team icnluding Sulaiman Ahmad, Raja Asif Hussain, and Tahir Mehmood and participants. He applauded NAHE for their dedication and efforts, which were instrumental in the programme's success.

The chief guest, Sulaiman Ahmad, Director of NAHE, HEC, informed that NAHE is providing training to equip HEIs management with multiple managerial and leadership skills to handle complex problems and challenges relevant to their job assignments effectively through rigorous trainings.

Focusing on developing a significant change in their interpersonal, communication, leadership, financial management decision-making, team building skills and procurement, enabling them to lead and manage their institutional responsibilities in a more effective manner.

By improving the capabilities and effectiveness of university management, institutions can better contribute to multiple Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Professional development aligns with and supports the following SDGs in letter and spirit, 1)SDG4-Quality Education, SDG5-Gender Equality, SDG8-Decent Work and Economic Growth, SDG10-Reduced Inequalities, SDG13-Climate Action and SDG16-Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions

The Vice Chancellor, RMU emphasized the importance of the cascading process, where trained participants will disseminate the acquired knowledge and skills within their respective universities.

He reaffirmed HEC’s commitment to fostering academic excellence nationwide and congratulated NAHE on the successful execution of its training platform.

During the closing ceremony, participants shared their feedback, highlighting the programme’s effectiveness in promoting professional development. The event concluded with the distribution of certificates to the participants.