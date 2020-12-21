NAHE, HEC to start capacity building trainings for employees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :The National academy of Higher Education (NAHE) in collaboration with the National Information Technology Board (NITB) is going to organize a series of trainings for employees under its capacity building programme.

According to HEC on Monday, the trainings including for Higher Education Commission (HEC) staff would begin on Tuesday (December 22), with a comprehensive session on E-office procedure.

The E-office is an electronic system of office and operational management which would help make functions more efficient and improve accountability at HEC.

The programme was being implemented across various ministries in the government, and has been approved by the Federal Cabinet and the National e-Government Council.

The capacity building programme would have weekly workshops for HEC employees. It would last for next four weeks, and is expected to train more than 600 individuals. This will help support staff as services increasingly move online and ensure efficiency, consistency and transparency across the board.

The NAHE is established as a stand-alone, autonomous institution operating under the auspices of HEC to improve the quality of teaching, research and governance in higher education institutions across Pakistan. It is envisioned as the premier institution for quality research and teaching related to all aspects of higher education in Pakistan. This series of trainings is one of multiple ongoing NAHE endeavours at HEC.