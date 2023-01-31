UrduPoint.com

NAHE Holds 'Leadership & Management' Training For HEC Officers

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2023 | 05:34 PM

The National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE), an academic wing of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), conducted a two-day Leadership & Management training programme for HEC's BPS-18 and equivalent officers

The objective of the training programme was to strengthen the capacity of HEC employees as professional leaders and reinforce the role of critical thinking and its impact on professional decision-making.

Speaking at the opening session, Advisor (Academics, Curriculum & NAHE) HEC Engr. Muhammad Raza Chohan welcomed the participants and highlighted the need for professional behavior as an important ingredient towards the effective performance of an employee in the public engagement domain.

The two-day dialogue provided the participants a platform to enhance their ability in tackling complex challenges systemically while exploring the importance of teamwork in identifying their challenge areas.

During the closing ceremony, Engr. Muhammad Raza Chohan highlighted the importance and impact of capacity-building programmes for the improvement of quality leadership skills and distributed certificates among the participants.

