NAHE launches 2-week faculty development programme for Associate Professors of Federal, KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) HEC’s National academy of Higher Education (NAHE) has launched a two-week Faculty Development Programme (Tier-II) for Associate Professors of Public Sector Universities of Federal and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regions HEC Regional Centre, Peshawar.

According to the HEC, the two-week programme aims to equip faculty members with the skills to serve as Trainers of Trainers (TOT), enabling them to enhance their roles as professional educators and trainers across Pakistan in terms of fostering excellence in teaching, research, and professional growth.

The training, designed for mid-career faculty members, will equip participants with advanced andragogical techniques, innovative research strategies, and leadership competencies required to meet the evolving demands of higher education.

The opening ceremony was graced by distinguished guests including Director of the Institute of Management Sciences, Peshawar Prof. Dr. Usman Ghani and Vice Chancellor, Kohat University of Science & Technology Prof. Dr. Naseer ud Din.

Mr. Nasir Shah, Director General HEC Regional Centre, Peshawar, welcomed the participants and applauded NAHE team for their initiative aimed to enhance the skills, knowledge, and leadership capabilities of faculty members.