NAHE Launches 7th Cohort Of Pre-Service Training Of IPFP Fellow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2023 | 08:38 PM

The National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE) inaugurated the seventh Cohort of the Pre-Service National Faculty Development Programme (NFDP) 2023, designed for the Interim Placement of Fresh PhDs (IPFP)

Lahore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) The National academy of Higher Education (NAHE) inaugurated the seventh Cohort of the Pre-Service National Faculty Development Programme (NFDP) 2023, designed for the Interim Placement of Fresh PhDs (IPFP).

The programme, held at the HEC Regional Centre in Lahore, marked the commencement of a transformative journey for 22 PhD Fellows of the Phase-II (Batch-IV) and will continue until November 10, 2023, said a press release issued on Thursday.

The NFDP is designed to expedite the acquisition of essential knowledge, skills, and attitudes across three vital dimensions of a successful faculty career: effective teaching and learning, course design, lesson planning and delivery, research, and professional practices.

A variety of engaging activities, including daily interactive sessions, group projects, presentations, and assignments related to various modules, are organized to meet the program's learning objectives.

The successful completion of the NFDP is a prerequisite for placing IPFP fellows at Higher Education Institutions for a duration of one year, further solidifying their role in shaping the future of higher education in Pakistan.

Speaking to the participants, Ghafoor Ahmed, In-Charge, HEC Regional Centre, Lahore emphasized the substantial impact of these initiatives on improving the learning outcomes of prospective educators.

Ahmed highlighted the pivotal role of well-trained teachers in shaping the nation's future and stressed the critical need to prepare young teachers to meet the evolving needs of students.

Ghulam Murtza Goraya, Assistant Director (NAHE) highlighted the programme's significance and provided insight into NAHE's numerous initiatives aimed at enhancing the capacity of faculty and administrators in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) at various stages of their careers.

