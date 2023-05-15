UrduPoint.com

NAHE Launches Cohort-1 Of National Faculty Development Programme

Published May 15, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :The National academy of Higher education (NAHE), an academic wing of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan has launched the Cohort-I of National Faculty Development Programme (NDFP) 2023 for Interim Placement for Fresh PhDs (IPFP) Phase-II (Batch-IV).

The programme being attended by 28 PhD Fellows will continue till May 24, 2023, a press release on Monday said.

Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed presided over the opening ceremony as chief guest.

Managing Director NAHE Ms. Noor Amna Malik and Director General NAHE Mr. Muhammad Faisal Butt were also present on the occasion.

In his address, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed appreciated NAHE and outlined the effectiveness of these faculty development programmes and its impact on the learning achievements of teachers and students.

He stated that the better a teacher is trained, the better he or she can educate tomorrow's generation of the nation.

A well-educated and trained workforce that embraces knowledge, innovation and lifelong learning will be the very basis for our future competitiveness in the global market, he added.

Congratulating the participants, Managing Director NAHE Ms. Noor Amna Malik highlighted the importance of this programme and advised the participants to gain maximum benefits from this unique and valuable opportunity.

She guided the audience about the various other initiatives taken by NAHE for capacity building of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) faculty and administration at different stages of their careers.

NFDP is structured to accelerate the transfer of essential knowledge, skills, and attitudes in three dimensions of a successful career as a faculty member, including effective teaching and learning, Course designing, lesson planning & delivery, research, and professional practices.

Successful completion of NFDP is a pre-requisite for the placement of IPFP fellows at Higher Education Institutions for a period of one year.

