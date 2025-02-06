NAHE Launches Faculty Training Programme For Fresh PHDs At Lahore & Peshawar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2025 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The National academy of Higher Education (NAHE) held the opening ceremony of the National Faculty Development Programme (NFDP) for fredh PhDs at Lahore and Peshawar.
The NFDP aims to equip fresh PhDs with essential tools and techniques for effective teaching and research, ensuring they are well-prepared to contribute meaningfully to Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) across Pakistan.
Faculty development is essential for advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly in higher education settings. By improving the capabilities and effectiveness of university faculty, institutions can better contribute to multiple SDGs. Faculty development aligns with and supports various SDGs including SDG-4 (Quality Education), SDG-5 (Gender Equality), SDG-8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), SDG-10 (Reduced Inequalities), SDG-13 (Climate Action) and SDG-16 (Peace, Justice and strong Institutions). By investing in faculty development, educational institutions can significantly advance the SDGs, ensuring quality education for all and fostering innovation, and promotes sustainable development across various sectors.
The ceremony at Lahore was graced by esteemed guests, including Prof. Dr. Moazur Rahman, Director of the Centre of Excellence in Molecular Biology (CEMB), University of the Punjab, as the Chief Guest. He was accompanied by Prof. Dr. Azra Mahmood from CEMB and Mr. Ghulam Nabi, Director General of the Regional Center Lahore.
In his keynote address, Dr. Moazur Rahman emphasized the pivotal role of faculty in driving academic excellence and innovation.
He commended NAHE for its efforts in fostering capacity building and urged participants to embrace the opportunity to enhance their skills and knowledge.
Ghulam Nabi, Director General of the Regional Center Lahore, welcomed the participants and highlighted the importance of collaborative learning and professional growth.
He expressed confidence that the training would empower the participants to make meaningful contributions to their respective institutions.
The NFDP training session will feature a series of expert-led workshops, interactive sessions, and hands-on activities aimed at refining teaching methodologies, research capabilities, and leadership skills.
The programme underscores NAHE’s unwavering commitment to nurturing academic excellence and fostering a culture of innovation in higher education across Pakistan.
The programme comprises 28 participants, all fresh PhD graduates under the Interim Placement of Fresh PhDs Programme (IPFP). Representing diverse disciplines, these participants will undergo rigorous training focused on teaching excellence, research skills, and professional development.
The Peshawar event was graced by the distinguished guests Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq, Vice Chancellor, Khyber Medical University, Peshawar and Nasir Shah, Director General, HEC Regional Centre, Peshawar. Mr. Saleem Qamar, Deputy Director (NAHE) warmly welcomed the participants and set the tone for the intensive training ahead.
In his address, Nasir Shah, Director General, HEC Regional Centre, Peshawar highlighted the critical role of faculty in shaping the academic future of Pakistan.
He congratulated the participants on their selection and emphasized the importance of continuous learning and skill enhancement.
The program comprises 25 participants, all fresh PhD graduates under the Interim Placement of Fresh PhDs Program (IPFP).
