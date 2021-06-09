NAHE launches internationally recognized fellowship for IPFP fellows

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :The IPFP Fellows, who have successfully completed the National Faculty Development Programme (NFDP), are now eligible to apply for an internationally recognized Fellowship in teaching and learning.

According to Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Wednesday, the programme is launched by the National academy of Higher Education (NAHE) in collaboration with the British Council's Pak-UK Education Gateway programme and Advance Higher Education (HE), UK.

There are now over 140,000 Fellows recognized by the Advance HE Fellowship Scheme worldwide. Advance HE is a global not-for-profit charity headquartered in the UK. Using their expertise and sharing best practice, they work to improve higher education for all. Advance HE has expertise in governance, leadership development, teaching and learning enhancement, and equality, diversity, and inclusion.

The HEC launched the Interim Placement of Fresh PhDs (IPFP) programme to create an opportunity for fresh PhDs to obtain academic experience and mentorship for one year in higher education institutions (HEIs), federal/provincial government postgraduate colleges, or public sector R&D organizations, prior to their formal entry into the academic job market.

The IPFP was established in 2009 and last revised in 2019.

The core objective of the programme is to assist fresh PhD graduates in acquiring the competencies and professional characteristics required for effective teaching and research and ultimately for success in the academic profession.

In addition to the IPFP Programme benefits already in place, including automatic eligibility to attend NFDP, CPD opportunities, one-year placement in an HEC recognized host institution, mentorship, monetary benefits, and Start-up Research Grant Programme (SRGP), IPFP Fellows will now be eligible to apply for this internationally recognized Fellowship.

Fellowship in teaching and learning demonstrates a personal and institutional commitment to professionalism in learning and teaching in higher education and offers the fellowship awards a distinct professional standing.

Advance HE Associate Fellowship offers the successful IPFP Fellows an opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to professional practices in HEIs in Pakistan in teaching and learning excellence and get acknowledged for their commitment aligned with the internationally recognized UK Professional Standards Framework.