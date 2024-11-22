Open Menu

NAHE Launches National Outreach Program For HEF At SBKWU

Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2024 | 11:28 PM

NAHE launches National Outreach Program for HEF at SBKWU

National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE) launched a four-week National Outreach Program for Higher Education Faculty (HEF) including Lecturers/Assistant Professors at Sardar Bahadur Khan Women’s University (SBKWU) Quetta on Friday

The event was inaugurated by Vice chancellor Dr. Rubina Mushtaq, Director NAHE Sulaiman Ahmed Focal person NAHE Sohail Raza Mangi, Registrar SBKWU registrar Dr. Rahila Manzoor and Coordinator Dr. Tahira Mengal, said press release issued here.

The program is intended for early career faculty of Public Sector universities.

It is a four-week learning program to accelerate the transfer of essential knowledge, skills, and attitudes in three dimensions of a successful career as a faculty member: (1) Teaching & Learning (2) Applied Research and (3) Professional Practice.

As per the press release, it is an initiative under the National Outreach Program for Higher Education Faculty in collaboration with HEC.

Dynamic modules presented by NAHE on technology integration in higher education and we as educators will learn how to navigate the emerging digital landscape and post-learning environment.

The press release said that students would acquire the skills to design innovative teaching methods, explore using various tools to enhance teaching and learning in a mobile world, while the Communication Skills module enables faculty to develop effective narratives for their presentations and teaching sessions.

The program is designed to enable the integration and implementation of effective speaking strategies.

Vice chancellor Dr. Rubina Mushtaq welcomed to the guests and participants and discussed the role of teacher and higher education in society.

Director NAHE Sulaiman Ahmed gave the introduction of the National Outreach Program for Higher Education Faculty.

At the end of the event, shields were distributed to the guests by Registrar SBK women’s University.

