NAHE launches professional development training for IPFP fellows

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The National academy of Higher Education (NAHE), Higher Education Commission (HEC), inaugurated a three-week Professional Development Training Program for 27 fellows of Interim Placement of Fresh PhDs (IPFP) at NAHE-HEC, Islamabad.

The opening ceremony was graced by Dr Noor Amna Malik, Managing Director of NAHE, as the Chief Guest, while Engr M Raza Chohan, Adviser (HRD), HEC, attended as Guest of Honor, said a press release on Tuesday.

Welcoming the participants, Mr Sulaiman Ahmad, Director of NAHE, provided an orientation on the format of the training program.

Speaking to the participants, he said that the Faculty Development Program (FDP) not only underscored NAHE’s unwavering commitment to academic advancement and innovation but also directly supports and contributes to several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He informed that NAHE has introduced a series of innovative learning approaches designed to enrich the training experience and foster holistic development among participants, which included Read & Reflect, where each participant would read an assigned book and submit a reflective report, encouraging critical thinking and personal engagement with the material, Plant a Promise required participants to plant a sapling as a symbolic commitment to growth and sustainability, Dastan Sarai provided an opportunity for participants to share a personal or meaningful story, promoting narrative skills and cultural expression.

Community Connect encouraged each participant to dedicate 2–3 hours to community service, fostering civic responsibility and social awareness. Finally, Learning Together introduces a peer mentoring program designed to promote collaborative learning and mutual support throughout the training duration.

These initiatives reflected NAHE’s commitment to experiential learning and the development of well-rounded educators.

Meanwhile, Engr M Raza Chohan congratulated the selected scholars on their induction into the IPFP program.

He appreciated NAHE’s new initiatives for faculty development.

He urged participants to adopt a strategic approach towards their future careers and encouraged them to “learn, unlearn, and relearn” to add value to their professional journey.

In her keynote address, Dr Noor Amna Malik inspired participants with her motivational words and emphasized the importance of active participation, discipline and decorum throughout the program.

She highlighted that the fellows were more fortunate to receive this structured training and expressed her expectations that they would transform into skilled, dedicated and impactful teachers ready to serve in higher education institutions across Pakistan.

The training initiative exemplifies NAHE’s unwavering commitment to cultivating the next generation of higher education faculty and advancing academic excellence across Pakistan’s universities.