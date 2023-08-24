ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :The poetry book titled "Mera Unvaan Tum Ho" written by the famous writer Naheed Iqrar, published on Friday will serve as a treat for literature lovers across the country.

The book poetry of Naheed Iqrar has been published by Mavra Publishers Lahore and is ready to capture space in the book shops, according to a news release.

Hailing a famous literary family in Pakistan Naheed Iqrar has been writing poetry for the last 40 years and had been editor of her college magazine in the early 80s.

She is a popular voice of Radio Pakistan and has been awarded Outstanding Voice status from Radio Pakistan Lahore station.

By profession a Radio broadcaster, Naheed did her master's degrees in urdu literature and Philosophy from Government College Lahore (now known as GCU).

According to famous poet Shoaib Bin Aziz, Naheed explains life experiences not as a woman but rather as a human who has to go through phases, and changes and has to face the brunt of life if wants to stay on the honest and right side of the history.

Her book is available at Marva Publishers Lahore. The writer's husband, Agha Iqrar Haroon is also the author of a book titled 'How Does Superclass Rules the Nations- A Case Study from Pakistan'.