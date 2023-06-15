(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ):Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Thursday hailed services of woman cricketer, Naheeda Khan from Balochistan as saying she represented the province at national and international levels.

In a message on the retirement of the cricketer, the chief minister expressed good wishes for her in the field of coaching.

"The talented and brave woman cricketer will also show her skills in the field of coaching as well," he said, adding that in a conservative society, support from the family was certainly ideal for her.

The chief minister urged Chairman PCB Najam Sethi to hire services of Naheeda Khan for improving women's cricket in the province.

Naheeda Khan should be given a task to create talented cricketers like her in the province, he added.

He said it was a matter of pride for the province that Naheeda Khan had become identity of our province at the international level.

The chief minister said that Naheeda Khan had proved that the girls of Balochistan were not less than anyone and there was no shortage of talent in them.