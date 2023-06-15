UrduPoint.com

Naheeda Khan's Services For Pakistan Cricket Team Commendable: Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2023 | 08:11 PM

Naheeda Khan's services for Pakistan cricket team commendable: Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo

Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Thursday hailed services of woman cricketer, Naheeda Khan from Balochistan as saying she represented the province at national and international levels

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ):Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Thursday hailed services of woman cricketer, Naheeda Khan from Balochistan as saying she represented the province at national and international levels.

In a message on the retirement of the cricketer, the chief minister expressed good wishes for her in the field of coaching.

"The talented and brave woman cricketer will also show her skills in the field of coaching as well," he said, adding that in a conservative society, support from the family was certainly ideal for her.

The chief minister urged Chairman PCB Najam Sethi to hire services of Naheeda Khan for improving women's cricket in the province.

Naheeda Khan should be given a task to create talented cricketers like her in the province, he added.

He said it was a matter of pride for the province that Naheeda Khan had become identity of our province at the international level.

The chief minister said that Naheeda Khan had proved that the girls of Balochistan were not less than anyone and there was no shortage of talent in them.

Related Topics

Cricket Shortage Balochistan Chief Minister Najam Sethi PCB Women Family From

Recent Stories

Denmark, Netherlands Sign Agreement on Purchasing ..

Denmark, Netherlands Sign Agreement on Purchasing 14 Leopard 2 Tanks for Ukraine ..

24 minutes ago
 US Energy Advisor Says European Countries Still Ri ..

US Energy Advisor Says European Countries Still Risk Winter Gas Energy Shortages

24 minutes ago
 1,1000 more cops to become part of police force so ..

1,1000 more cops to become part of police force soon: Inspector General of Polic ..

20 minutes ago
 Third of AmCham Companies Now Belong to Russian Ow ..

Third of AmCham Companies Now Belong to Russian Owners - CEO

20 minutes ago
 UN Security Council adopts historic UAE- and UK-le ..

UN Security Council adopts historic UAE- and UK-led resolution on tolerance in a ..

39 minutes ago
 Infinix ranked #45 in Kantar BrandZ Top 50 Chinese ..

Infinix ranked #45 in Kantar BrandZ Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders of 2023 ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.