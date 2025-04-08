Open Menu

NAHE’s 4-week Training Program Kicked Off At RWU

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2025 | 04:50 PM

NAHE’s 4-week training program kicked off at RWU

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) The Rawalpindi Women University (RWU) hosted the inaugural ceremony of the National Outreach Program which is a flagship faculty development initiative of the National academy of Higher Education (NAHE) under the Higher Education Commission (HEC). Dr. Noor Amna Malik, Managing Director of NAHE was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony.

According to the details, the four-week structured training aims to equip early-career faculty members of RWU with essential pedagogical, academic, and leadership skills. The program features a nine-module curriculum, tailored to strengthen teaching quality and institutional capacity across the higher education sector.

In her address at the inaugural ceremony, Dr. Noor Amna Malik underscored the transformative role of education and the responsibility that educators carry.

“Teaching is not merely a profession; it is a profound social responsibility. This program is an investment in Pakistan’s academic leadership,” she said and urged the participants to actively engage with the modules.

She further highlighted that the initiative reflects HEC’s commitment to evidence-based, practice-oriented faculty training.

Addressing the ceremony, Vice Chancellor RWU, Prof. Dr. Anila Kamal emphasized the university’s commitment to foster academic excellence through continuous professional development.

“This initiative will enhance the capabilities of our faculty and help instill a lasting culture of lifelong learning,” she said.

Dr. Anila also shed light on RWU’s recent strides in improving teaching infrastructure and cultivating a research-driven academic environment.

The VC expressed gratitude to NAHE and HEC for selecting RWU for training .

The launch ceremony was attended by Tahir Abbas Zadi, Program Coordinator at NAHE and Dr. Zeshan Ahmed Khatak from National University of Science and Technology, who conducted the opening training session.

The organizer Dr. Motsim Billah, Addl. Director ORIC RWU said that this will be a landmark chapter in capacity building and academic leadership development at RWU.

