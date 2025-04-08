NAHE’s 4-week Training Program Kicked Off At RWU
Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2025 | 04:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) The Rawalpindi Women University (RWU) hosted the inaugural ceremony of the National Outreach Program which is a flagship faculty development initiative of the National academy of Higher Education (NAHE) under the Higher Education Commission (HEC). Dr. Noor Amna Malik, Managing Director of NAHE was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony.
According to the details, the four-week structured training aims to equip early-career faculty members of RWU with essential pedagogical, academic, and leadership skills. The program features a nine-module curriculum, tailored to strengthen teaching quality and institutional capacity across the higher education sector.
In her address at the inaugural ceremony, Dr. Noor Amna Malik underscored the transformative role of education and the responsibility that educators carry.
“Teaching is not merely a profession; it is a profound social responsibility. This program is an investment in Pakistan’s academic leadership,” she said and urged the participants to actively engage with the modules.
She further highlighted that the initiative reflects HEC’s commitment to evidence-based, practice-oriented faculty training.
Addressing the ceremony, Vice Chancellor RWU, Prof. Dr. Anila Kamal emphasized the university’s commitment to foster academic excellence through continuous professional development.
“This initiative will enhance the capabilities of our faculty and help instill a lasting culture of lifelong learning,” she said.
Dr. Anila also shed light on RWU’s recent strides in improving teaching infrastructure and cultivating a research-driven academic environment.
The VC expressed gratitude to NAHE and HEC for selecting RWU for training .
The launch ceremony was attended by Tahir Abbas Zadi, Program Coordinator at NAHE and Dr. Zeshan Ahmed Khatak from National University of Science and Technology, who conducted the opening training session.
The organizer Dr. Motsim Billah, Addl. Director ORIC RWU said that this will be a landmark chapter in capacity building and academic leadership development at RWU.
Recent Stories
AIM Investment Summit explores pathways to financial market integration
Global financial leaders discuss future of financial governance at AIM Investmen ..
Fujairah Ruler receives delegates of Fujcon 2025
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank launches platform for Fractional Sukuk trading for retail ..
Dananeer Mobeen leaked realme's yet-to-launch pink C75x, claimed to be the perfe ..
Shahid Afridi advises PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to choose one role
Vivo V50 Lite Launched in Pakistan: The Ultimate All-Rounder for Power, Performa ..
Ministry of Investment, UNCTAD sign MoU to strengthen investment cooperation
Weather update: PDMA issues heatwave alert in Punjab
OPPO A5 Pro Always Be Pro with You: Har Pakistani ke strong choice!
UAE innovates to aid disaster-affected communities worldwide
EtihadWE implements 50 initiatives to support ‘Zero Government Bureaucracy’ ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPM/FM Dar reiterates govt’s vision to investor-friendly environ6 minutes ago
-
LHC Multan Bench rejects post-arrest bail in domestic violence case6 minutes ago
-
SC orders ATCs to conclude cases of May 9, within four months6 minutes ago
-
NAHE’s 4-week training program kicked off at RWU6 minutes ago
-
Committee directs timely completion of electricity provision projects in Chitral6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits pediatrics ward in Bahawal Victoria Hospital6 minutes ago
-
SC adjourns military courts case till tomorrow16 minutes ago
-
South Africa-based Pakistani entrepreneur Tabassum eyes landmark mining investment in Pakistan16 minutes ago
-
May 9, riots causes loss worth Rs197mln in Punjab: SC told16 minutes ago
-
365 profiteers held in Lodhran26 minutes ago
-
Six arrested for profiteering26 minutes ago
-
RWMC conducts cleanliness awareness drive in Chah Sultan area26 minutes ago