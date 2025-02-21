NAHE’s Faculty Development Programme For IPFP Fellows Concludes At Lahore & Peshawar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2025 | 11:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The National academy of Higher Education (NAHE) organized the certificate distribution ceremonies of the National Faculty Development Programme (NFDP) for participants under Interim Placement of Fresh PhDs (IPFP) Programme at Lahore and Peshawar.
The NFDP aims to equip fresh PhDs with essential tools and techniques for effective teaching and research, ensuring they are well-prepared to contribute meaningfully to Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) across Pakistan.
Faculty development is essential for advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly in higher education settings. By improving the capabilities and effectiveness of university faculty, institutions can better contribute to multiple SDGs. Faculty development aligns with and supports various SDGs including SDG-4 (Quality Education), SDG-5 (Gender Equality), SDG-8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), SDG-10 (Reduced Inequalities), SDG-13 (Climate Action) and SDG-16 (Peace, Justice and strong Institutions).
By investing in faculty development, educational institutions can significantly advance the SDGs, ensuring quality education for all and fostering innovation, and promotes sustainable development across various sectors.
Lahore: Prof. Dr. Syeda Faleeha Zahra Kazmi, Vice Chancellor, University of Home Economics Lahore was chief guest in the certificate distribution ceremony held at Lahore. Dr. Akhtar Sandhu, Principal, Postgraduate Islamia College, Civil Lines, Lahore and Mr. Ghulam Nabi, Director General of HEC Regional Centre, Lahore were also present. The participants shared their memorable experiences and lessons learnt during the programme, reflecting on how the training equipped them thoroughly with skills to meet the challenges of modern academia.
Dr. Syeda Faleeha highlighted the significance of such programmes in fostering professional acumen and capacity building amongst faculty thereby strengthening higher education in Pakistan.
She distributed certificates among the participants, acknowledging their dedication and devotion to teaching. At the end, Mr. Ghulam Nabi extended his vote of thanks to all the guests, participants, his team including Assistant Directors Mr. Shoaib Raza and Ms.Yamima Edwin, and NAHE team including Deputy Director Mr. Saleem Qamar for their contributions to the programme’s success.
The NFDP training session featured a series of expert-led workshops, interactive sessions, and hands-on activities aimed at refining teaching methodologies, research capabilities, and leadership skills. The programme underscores NAHE’s unwavering commitment to nurturing academic excellence and fostering a culture of innovation in higher education across Pakistan.
Peshawar: The ceremony was graced by the presence of Prof. Dr. Usman Ghani, Director of IMSciences, as the Chief Guest, along with DG HEC Regional Centre Nasir Shah and Deputy Director Shafi Ur Rehman. Dr. Usman Ghani distributed certificates among the participants, congratulating them on their achievements and encouraging them to continue striving for excellence in their academic and professional careers. Dr. Usman Ghani emphasized the importance of dedication, innovation, and lifelong learning, urging participants to contribute meaningfully to the advancement of higher education in Pakistan.
Mr. Nasir Shah addressed the participants commending the organizers Shafi ur Rehman and Yasir Aftab for their contributions to the programme’s success.
Deputy Director Shafi Ur Rehman expressed his gratitude for the collaborative spirit and commitment demonstrated throughout the programme, highlighting the importance of such initiatives in building capacity and fostering academic excellence.
Recent Stories
UAE's Calidus concludes successful participation in IDEX 2025
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends second day of DUBAI GAMES 2025
Mohammed bin Rashid tours the 31st edition of Dubai International Boat Show
Rabdan Academy concludes successful participation at IDEX 2025
UAE, New Zealand collaborate to advance Antarctic scientific research
Mansour bin Zayed meets President of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat
Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister discuss latest regional, int ..
UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing of Princess Alanoud bint Moham ..
UAE assumes presidency of PAM's Women's Parliamentary Forum
EDGE to provide UAE industry with advanced defence production facility
RAK Ruler receives CEO of Accor Group for Middle East, Africa & Asia Pacific
Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives officials from Switzerland to discuss developments ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI founder to get relief from courts: Malik6 minutes ago
-
NAHE’s Faculty Development Programme for IPFP Fellows concludes at Lahore & Peshawar6 minutes ago
-
NLPD held launching ceremony of website 'Warsaw Foundation International'16 minutes ago
-
Turkish envoy Irfan Neziroglu calls on governor Punjab16 minutes ago
-
Ben Warrington calls on Governor Saleem Haider16 minutes ago
-
Special funds allocated for improvement of jails: Rana Manan16 minutes ago
-
NA body expresses concern on selection process of Moavineen-e-Hujjaj16 minutes ago
-
PAL inaugurates Literary Museum of Pakistani Languages36 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer of Ex, Advocate General Salahuddin Mengal offered in Quetta46 minutes ago
-
Two robbers killed in shootout, Police claim56 minutes ago
-
Senate refers Societies Registration (amendment) Ordinance to committee for fine tuning56 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Literature Festival 2025 to begin on Feb 2556 minutes ago