LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) In a remarkable literary event, the launch ceremony of the poetry collection "Mera Unwan Tum Ho" by celebrated poet Nahid Iqrar took place at the Alhamra Adabi Bethak here on Thursday.

The event was organized by Qalam Dost under the chairmanship of Khalid Sharif. Iftikhar Ahmed, a renowned journalist and columnist, commended Nahid Iqrar for her splendid poetry collection and praised her role in sustaining knowledge and literature.

Ahmed Aleem, a distinguished writer, lauded Nahid Iqrar's unique perspective and described her poetry as a vast sea captured within a small vessel. Ruqia Akbar highlighted the depth of knowledge and wisdom in Nahid Iqrar's book, describing it as a courageous piece of work. Kanwal Behzad, a celebrated novelist and poet, expressed that figures like Nahid Iqrar are born once in centuries and will be remembered in history. Shahin Ashraf acknowledged the significance of Nahid Iqrar's contribution to literature, particularly in a time when women writers faced considerable challenges. Agha Iqrar Haroon emphasized the importance of encouraging women's talent and recognized Nahid Iqrar as a talented poet and a commendable housewife.

Nahid Iqrar, the poet herself, humbly accepted the accolades, attributing her success to the support of her friends, teachers, and family. She emphasized the crucial role played by her husband and friends in her journey to becoming an author and expressed her intention to continue writing. The poetry collection "Mera Unwan Tum Ho" by Nahid Iqrar has been published, adding another milestone to her impressive career. Nahid Iqrar, also known for her contributions to Radio Pakistan, completed her studies in urdu Literature and Philosophy at Government College Lahore.

Esar Rana, Chairman of Qalam Dost, stressed the responsibility of writers and scholars to bring positive change to society, lamenting the declining interest in literature among the new generation. He thanked the esteemed guests and praised the excellent arrangements made by the Alhamra Arts Council administration. The event concluded with Esar Rana presenting a bouquet to Nahid Iqrar, and several other speakers addressing the gathering.