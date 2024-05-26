Nai Gaj Dam Likely To Complete By 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) A multi-purpose Nai Gaj dam being constructed by the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) in the Dadu district of Sindh is likely to be completed by the end of this year.
Sources told the agency that the project mainly aimed at storing water for irrigation and mitigating floods in the surrounding areas.
However, it would also generate low-cost 4.2 megawatts of clean and green energy for the locals, they said.
The dam's gross water storage of 300,000 acre feet would help irrigate 28,800 acres of land.
/395
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Oil, Gas Conference Pakistan-2024 set for May 2958 seconds ago
-
Admin to enforce complete ban on plastic bags from June 511 minutes ago
-
PM expresses grief over death of veteran artist Talat Hussain21 minutes ago
-
Rwp district admin conducts 65,494 raids to check profiteering; arrests 48631 minutes ago
-
PM reiterates Pakistan's support for Chinese stance on Taiwan31 minutes ago
-
Skilled training to be given to students from AQ group channels31 minutes ago
-
Final interviews of EST teachers to start on Wednesday31 minutes ago
-
CM grieves over death of famous actor Talat Hussain41 minutes ago
-
Sindh Agricultural Uni to hold awareness building workshop on May 2741 minutes ago
-
Edu ministry changes ICT school timings41 minutes ago
-
Edu Ministry appoints Syed Junaid as spokesperson, Ammara as deputy spokesperson41 minutes ago
-
Veteran actor Talat Hussain passes away41 minutes ago