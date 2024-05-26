Open Menu

Nai Gaj Dam Likely To Complete By 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Nai Gaj dam likely to complete by 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) A multi-purpose Nai Gaj dam being constructed by the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) in the Dadu district of Sindh is likely to be completed by the end of this year.

Sources told the agency that the project mainly aimed at storing water for irrigation and mitigating floods in the surrounding areas.

 

However, it would also generate low-cost 4.2 megawatts of clean and green energy for the locals, they said.

The dam's gross water storage of 300,000 acre feet would help irrigate 28,800 acres of land.

/395

Related Topics

Sindh Water WAPDA Dam Dadu

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy cand ..

Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024

17 hours ago
 Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

19 hours ago
 Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in se ..

Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match

19 hours ago
 Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T2 ..

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024

19 hours ago
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Effor ..

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..

20 hours ago
 Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

21 hours ago
 Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

21 hours ago
 Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chi ..

Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project

22 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakista ..

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches  may disappoi ..

1 day ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan