Nai Gaj dam likely to complete by 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) A multi-purpose Nai Gaj dam being constructed by the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) in the Dadu district of Sindh is likely to be completed by the end of this year.

Sources told the agency that the project mainly aimed at storing water for irrigation and mitigating floods in the surrounding areas.

However, it would also generate low-cost 4.2 megawatts of clean and green energy for the locals, they said.

The dam's gross water storage of 300,000 acre feet would help irrigate 28,800 acres of land.

