Nai Gaj Dam to supply water to Kachho desert area of Dadu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Nai Gaj Dam will supply 50 cusecs of water to the Lake Manchar, Kachho desert area of Kohistan in Dadu District of Sindh.

According to an official of Ministry of Water Resources, an embankment dam being constructed on the Gaj River in the gorge area at the edge of Kirthar Mountains range situated about 65 kilometres (40 miles) north-west of Dadu city will have a 4.2 MW installed capacity on completion.

Furthermore, the consultant supervision by Techno Consult International (TCI) from Karachi, the project has been heavily delayed, increasing its cost from an initial estimate of Rs17 billion to a revised Rs 47.7 Billion in 2019, with a completion now expected in mid-2021.

Around 51 percent of the construction work was completed as of 2018.It is estimated that water will be supplied from Nai Gaj Dam to 28800 acres land in tehsil Johi and 300000 acres in other areas of Dadu District.