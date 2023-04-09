Naib court constable held over corruption

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE), Sargodha division on Sunday arrested naib court constable accused of taking bribe.

ACE sources said that Anti Corruption office came to know through reliable sources that Muhammad Akram constable of Naib court embezzled Rs.

305,000 in revenue case no.85/2021 in Jhal Chakian police.

Upon receiving the complaint,Regional Director Anti Corruption,Asma Ejaz Cheema tasked ,Taswer Bossal, Assistant Director ACE to inquire the matter.

He along with team raided and nabbed the accuse ,while further investigation was underway.