Naib Muharrar arrested over corruption charges in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

The Sargodha Road police have arrest a Naib Muharrar on charges of abuse of power and taking illegal gratification

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) : The Sargodha Road police have arrest a Naib Muharrar on charges of abuse of power and taking illegal gratification.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that the police had arrested a kite-seller, Zubair, of Mansoorabad from Mehndi Mohallah Phattak, along with kites and other paraphernalia.

However, Naib Muharrar Muhammad Qasim allegedly got bribe from the accused and set him free.

On coming to know about the situation, Sargodha Road police registered a case against the Naib Muharrar and sent him behind the bars.