UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Naib Qasid Held On Corruption Charges In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 04:45 PM

Naib Qasid held on corruption charges in Faisalabad

Naib Qasid of a union council was arrested for abuse of powers and taking illegal gratification

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) : Naib Qasid of a union council was arrested for abuse of powers and taking illegal gratification.

According to Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE), Circle Officer Anti-corruption Sheikh Nasir Abbas on a complaint conducted a raid and arrested Abdul Hameed, Naib Qasid of Union Council No.

34 Chak Jhumra, red handed while receiving bribe of Rs 10,000 from a citizen for a legal work.

The ACE officer recovered marked Currency notes from his possession.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Corruption Nasir Circle From

Recent Stories

Mismanagement in Hajj operation: Pilgrims being se ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan-China delegations discuss border security ..

21 seconds ago

Australia to set up 1st robotics manufacturing hub ..

7 minutes ago

Rs 30090 million allocated for dualizaton of Balka ..

7 minutes ago

PFF Tiger, NBP advance in 28th PFF National Challe ..

7 minutes ago

Sir Syed University organized a lecture on "Cancer ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.