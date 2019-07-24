Naib Qasid held on corruption charges in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) : Naib Qasid of a union council was arrested for abuse of powers and taking illegal gratification.

According to Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE), Circle Officer Anti-corruption Sheikh Nasir Abbas on a complaint conducted a raid and arrested Abdul Hameed, Naib Qasid of Union Council No.

34 Chak Jhumra, red handed while receiving bribe of Rs 10,000 from a citizen for a legal work.

The ACE officer recovered marked Currency notes from his possession.

Further investigation was underway.