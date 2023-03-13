UrduPoint.com

Naib Qasid Suspended Over Allegations Of Harassment

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2023 | 09:33 PM

Naib Qasid suspended over allegations of harassment

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :The District education Officer Elementary, Secondary and Higher Secondary, Hyderabad, has suspended a Naib Qasib besides initiating an inquiry over the allegations of sexual harassment.

According to 2 separate notifications issued here on Monday in this regard, the DEO Aziz Rehman Dahot has formed a 3-member committee with Deputy DEO Naseem Akhtar Abbasi as its Chairman.

Deputy DEO Sanaullah Abro and Taluka Education Officer Shahnaz Soomro are members of the committee which has been given 4 days to complete the probe into the allegations against 50 years old Abdul Ghani.

"... furnish detailed facts, finding reports and comments along with specific recommendations with the support of relevant evidence," reads the DEO Dahot's letter.

The complaint emerged from Government Girls Lower Secondary school, Hirabad.

According to the parent's complaint, Ghani allegedly attempted rape over the student and tortured her as well after taking her to some private place on March 11.

The student reportedly first complained about the matter to one of her teachers.

