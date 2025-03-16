Naib Tehsildar among 8 booked for selling widow’s plot fraudulently

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Anti-Corruption Establishment registered a case against eight people

including Naib Tehsildar, Sub-Registrar, Registry Clerk and Patwari for

allegedly depriving a widow of her plot.

According to ACE sources, Nafeesa Tariq, resident of Jinnah Colony

Faisalabad filed a complaint before ACE Faisalabad Region Director,

contending that she had possessed a plot in Executive Block of Gulberg

Green Islamabad after the death of her husband Muhammad Tariq who

died in 2019.

She alleged that Faizan Shakoor Sindhu, resident of Jinnah Colony in

connivance with the officials of revenue department including Naib Tehsildar

Rana Muhammad Irfan, Sub-Registrar Urban-1 Malik Shahid, Registry Clerk

of Urban-1 Faisalabad, Halqa Patwari, along with Zaheer-ud-Din Advocate,

Asad Iqbal, resident of Firdous Colony and Muhammad Adil Hafeez, resident

of Chishti Chowk Ghulam Muhammad Abad allegedly forged the documents

and fraudulently sold her plot to Umar Khayyam.

On the complaint, the ACE has registered a case under Sections 420, 468, 471

of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Section 5/2/47 of the Prevention of Corruption

Act (PCA).

Further investigation was underway to arrest the accused.