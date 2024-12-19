Naib Tehsildar Arrested In Fake Land Transfer Case
Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2024 | 08:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The Anti-Corruption Department has arrested Naib Tehsildar Israruddin from Puran Tehsil, Shangla, on charges of corruption and illegal land transfers through fake mutations.
The arrest followed an inquiry into complaints of fraudulent practices in the transfer of land.
During the investigation, the allegations were substantiated, and officials were held accountable.
An FIR has been registered, and efforts are underway to apprehend other suspects involved in the scam.
The Anti-Corruption Department has intensified its crackdown on such unlawful activities to ensure accountability and justice.
Recent Stories
UAE participates in ICAO Assistance to Aircraft Accident Victims & Their Familie ..
DHA highlights AI drive, diagnostic advancements in healthcare
Anwar Gargash meets German Minister of State at Federal Foreign Office
National Committee of Biosecurity discusses global epidemiological developments
Vogue Dental and Aesthetics Clinic in Lahore - Transforming Smiles and Skin with ..
PITB Software Engineering Wing Hosts First “Mela Fest” Event
Federal Tax Authority holds second forum to honour its strategic partners
Shah Mehmood Qureshi, KP CM Gandapur and 14 others indicted in May 9 GHQ attack ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model
UCI President announces plans for new Abu Dhabi branch
MoHAP, SCFA honour partners supporting Heat Exhaustion Prevention Campaign 2024
ADAFSA launches inaugural Farmers’ Market at Liwa International Festival – M ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC visits Mother & Child care centre Nawabshah5 minutes ago
-
Naib Tehsildar arrested in fake land transfer case5 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme5 minutes ago
-
SEPA Mirpurkhas takes lead in addressing hospital waste management crisis15 minutes ago
-
Police conduct mock exercise ahead of Christmas25 minutes ago
-
Sheraz Durrani appointed as GM PTV Multan Centre25 minutes ago
-
Distt admin starts follow-up of polio campaign25 minutes ago
-
ATC declares 8 PTI workers proclaimed offenders in May-9 case25 minutes ago
-
Meeting discuss progress on anti-polio campaign35 minutes ago
-
Minister welcomes collaboration between public, private sectors35 minutes ago
-
PFA initiates school nutrition programme35 minutes ago
-
PITB Software Engineering Wing hosts first 'Mela Fest' event35 minutes ago