Naib Tehsildar Arrested In Fake Land Transfer Case

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2024 | 08:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The Anti-Corruption Department has arrested Naib Tehsildar Israruddin from Puran Tehsil, Shangla, on charges of corruption and illegal land transfers through fake mutations.

The arrest followed an inquiry into complaints of fraudulent practices in the transfer of land.

During the investigation, the allegations were substantiated, and officials were held accountable.

An FIR has been registered, and efforts are underway to apprehend other suspects involved in the scam.

The Anti-Corruption Department has intensified its crackdown on such unlawful activities to ensure accountability and justice.

