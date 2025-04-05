Naib Tehsildar Bhimbar suspended for dereliction of duties

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 5th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Mirpur Division Chaudhry Mukhtar Hussain has immediately suspended the Naib Tehsildar, Bhimber District Asad Riaz from service for dereliction of duties by having been absent without permission and approval for leave.

Divisional official spokesman, DIO Javed Malik told APP here in Saturday that Additional Commissioner Mirpur Division Ch. Haq Nawaz has been appointed as the inquiry officer to probe into the matter for onward submitting the report to the Divisional Commissioner within the stipulated period.

The current charge of the Naib Tehsildar, was found absent from his station without permission and formal leave and was liable to be impeached due to violation of the rules of service, administration and official discipline.

The Commissioner appointed the Additional Commissioner Mirpur Division as the inquiry officer directing him to hold the inquiry submitting the report within the stipulated limit with his recommendations, the DIO added.

