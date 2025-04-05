Open Menu

Naib Tehsildar Bhimbar Suspended For Dereliction Of Duties

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Naib Tehsildar Bhimbar suspended for dereliction of duties

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 5th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Mirpur Division Chaudhry Mukhtar Hussain has immediately suspended the Naib Tehsildar, Bhimber District Asad Riaz from service for dereliction of duties by having been absent without permission and approval for leave.

Divisional official spokesman, DIO Javed Malik told APP here in Saturday that Additional Commissioner Mirpur Division Ch. Haq Nawaz has been appointed as the inquiry officer to probe into the matter for onward submitting the report to the Divisional Commissioner within the stipulated period.

The current charge of the Naib Tehsildar, was found absent from his station without permission and formal leave and was liable to be impeached due to violation of the rules of service, administration and official discipline.

The Commissioner appointed the Additional Commissioner Mirpur Division as the inquiry officer directing him to hold the inquiry submitting the report within the stipulated limit with his recommendations, the DIO added.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

Sharjah Art Foundation announced further details a ..

Sharjah Art Foundation announced further details about the inaugural edition of ..

11 minutes ago
 FNC discusses joint cooperation with Armenian, Jap ..

FNC discusses joint cooperation with Armenian, Japanese parliaments

26 minutes ago
 UAE Parliamentary Division participates in IPU's F ..

UAE Parliamentary Division participates in IPU's Forum of Women Parliamentarians

41 minutes ago
 Anticipation Builds for vivo V50 Lite: The Smartph ..

Anticipation Builds for vivo V50 Lite: The Smartphone That Has It All

48 minutes ago
 TECNO CAMON 40 Series – Redefining Dynamic Photo ..

TECNO CAMON 40 Series – Redefining Dynamic Photography for the Next Era

52 minutes ago
 General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Religious Ad ..

General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Religious Administration of Muslims of Rus ..

1 hour ago
Ministry of Finance announces issuance of Cabinet ..

Ministry of Finance announces issuance of Cabinet Decision on Qualifying Investm ..

1 hour ago
 Israeli attacks on Gaza killed 60 people in 24 hou ..

Israeli attacks on Gaza killed 60 people in 24 hours

2 hours ago
 UAE maintained its rising performance in global co ..

UAE maintained its rising performance in global competitiveness race in Q1 2025

3 hours ago
 European Civil Aviation team to visit Pakistan nex ..

European Civil Aviation team to visit Pakistan next week

3 hours ago
 IMF, Pakistan talks on governance, corruption to s ..

IMF, Pakistan talks on governance, corruption to start on Monday

3 hours ago
 Muslims, opposition parties continue protest again ..

Muslims, opposition parties continue protest against controversial Wakf Bill in ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan