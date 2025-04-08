Naib tehsildar escapes terrorist attack in Upper Orakzai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Naib Tehsildar at Saiful Dara in Upper Orakzai on Tuesday narrowly escaped an attack on his vehicle.

According to Deputy Commissioner Orakzai, Irfanuddin, Tehsildar Shaukat and his security guards remained unhurt in the explosion on the vehicle of the official.

Following the incident, a heavy contingent of security forces reached the site, and started a search operation in the area.