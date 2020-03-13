Naib Tehsildar Exam postponed

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (PSC) as a precautionary measure has postponed the competitive examination for the post of Naib Tehsildar scheduled March 16-20 in view of the emerging situation regarding spread of Corona virus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (PSC) as a precautionary measure has postponed the competitive examination for the post of Naib Tehsildar scheduled March 16-20 in view of the emerging situation regarding spread of Corona virus.

It was officially notified by the KP PSC here on Friday.