Naib Tehsildar Exam Postponed

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 08:56 PM

Naib Tehsildar Exam postponed

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (PSC) as a precautionary measure has postponed the competitive examination for the post of Naib Tehsildar scheduled March 16-20 in view of the emerging situation regarding spread of Corona virus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (PSC) as a precautionary measure has postponed the competitive examination for the post of Naib Tehsildar scheduled March 16-20 in view of the emerging situation regarding spread of Corona virus.

It was officially notified by the KP PSC here on Friday.

