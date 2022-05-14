Naib Tehsildar Held Over Corruption
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) claimed on Saturday to have arrested a Naib Tehsildar on the charge of corruption and abuse of powers.
ACE spokesman said that Noor Akbar, resident of Chak No.
219-RB Kokianwala lodged a complaint, contending that Naib Tehsildar City Raja Irshad Ahmad in connivance with Halqa Patwari Muhammad Mustafa abused powers and after altering revenue record transferred 8 Kanal area of his land to another citizen illegally.
On the complaint, Circle Officer Anti-Corruption Inspector Nasir Chattha arrestedNaib Tehsildar Raja Irshad Ahmad and locked him behind bars.
Further investigation was underway.