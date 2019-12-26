Naila Baqir takes charge as DG Overseas Pakistanis Commission, Punjab

Naila Baqir has assumed the charge of the post of Director General, Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Naila Baqir has assumed the charge of the post of Director General, Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab

Naila Baqir is among the honest and hardworking bureaucrats of Pakistan Administrative Service.

She is graduate of London school of Economics and belonged to 34th Common Training Programme.

She has served on various significant posts such as Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala, General Manager National Highway Authority, Director Excise and Taxation, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and many more.