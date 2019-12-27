UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Naila Baqir Takes Charge As DG Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 06:41 PM

Naila Baqir takes charge as DG Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab

Naila Baqir has assumed charge as the Director General (DG) Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Naila Baqir has assumed charge as the Director General (DG) Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab.

Belonging to the Pakistan Administrative Service group, Naila is a graduate of London school of Economics and belongs to 34th Common Training Programme.

She has served as Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala, General Manager National Highway Authority, Director Excise and Taxation, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and many more posts.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Accountability Bureau Punjab London Gujranwala NHA

Recent Stories

Benazir’s 12th death anniversary: Zardari addres ..

10 minutes ago

Solskajer slams festive fixture pile-up

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal acquires premises for Dar-ul- ..

2 minutes ago

China's Hongqi fulfills 100,000 annual sales goal

2 minutes ago

Ukraine Collects First Fine for Flight Over Crimea ..

2 minutes ago

Outgoing UK Ambassador Laurie Bristow Fondly Remem ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.