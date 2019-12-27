Naila Baqir takes charge as DG Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab

(@imziishan)

Naila Baqir has assumed charge as the Director General (DG) Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Naila Baqir has assumed charge as the Director General (DG) Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab

Belonging to the Pakistan Administrative Service group, Naila is a graduate of London school of Economics and belongs to 34th Common Training Programme.

She has served as Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala, General Manager National Highway Authority, Director Excise and Taxation, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and many more posts.