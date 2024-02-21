Open Menu

Naila Bhutto Emphasis Young Girls To Get Vocational Training

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2024 | 07:53 PM

The Principal Government Vocational Training Center for girls Naila Bhutto has emphasized upon young girls to get vocational training in order to make them self sufficient

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The Principal Government Vocational Training Center for girls Naila Bhutto has emphasized upon young girls to get vocational training in order to make them self sufficient.

Talking to APP here at Vocational training center Qasimabad on Wednesday she said that our centre was imparting vocational training in yearly and 6-months certificate coursed in various trades under CBT in which girls having at least matriculation complete their vocational training.

Naila said that trend of joining vocational training was low as compared to general education even our admission fee was nominal could be afforded by young aspirant students but they prefer private institutions for vocational training whose monthly fees were so high.

On this occasion, Adminstrative Officer Sikandar Joyo said that STEVTA was highly supporting our vocational center which was equipped with latest machines being provided with the collaboration of UNDP.

He said that admission fee in vocational center was very nominal however enrollement was very low which might be increased. He urges Non Governmental organization (NGOs) and philanthropists to assist vocational centre financially so that poor aspirant girls could be motivated to acquire vocational training.

