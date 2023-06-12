UrduPoint.com

Naila Kiani Ready To Conquer Breathtaking Nanga Parbat

Sumaira FH Published June 12, 2023 | 08:14 PM

Naila Kiani ready to conquer breathtaking Nanga Parbat

Pakistan's woman climber Naila Kiani will embark Tuesday on the awe-inspiring expedition to attempt 8,126-metre Nanga Parbat, the world's ninth highest mountain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan's woman climber Naila Kiani will embark Tuesday on the awe-inspiring expedition to attempt 8,126-metre Nanga Parbat, the world's ninth highest mountain.

"I will be leaving Islamabad tomorrow to climb the majestic Nanga Parbat. I know it is a challenging task but I feel myself fully prepared to conquer the peak," Naila told APP on Monday.

With a death probability of 21%, Nanga Parbat, which is located in Diamer, Gilgit-Baltistan, continues to claim its place in the top five most dangerous mountains in the world. Till now 85 of the climbers have died while attempting it.

Last month Naila etched her name in history when she first successfully scaled Mt Everest (8848m), the world's tallest peak, and then Mount Lhotse (8,516m), the fourth-highest mountain in the world.

Climbing Nanga Parbat will mean she will become Pakistan's fastest woman to ascend seven peaks higher than 8,000 metres.

A mother of two kids, Naila is a Dubai-based Pakistani banker and an amateur boxer. She first rose to prominence after images of her wedding shoot at K2 Base Camp in 2018 circulated on social media.

She summited Gasherbrum-II (8,035m) in 2021, Gasherbrum-I (8,068m) and K2 (8611) in July 2022, and Annapurna (8,091m) in 2023. She climbed K2, the world's second tallest peak shortly after Samina Baig, who was the first Pakistani woman to achieve the feat.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Social Media Marriage Climber Died July Women 2018 Top Boxer

Recent Stories

CTD arrests three suspects of hostile intelligence ..

CTD arrests three suspects of hostile intelligence agency

5 minutes ago
 Lab camp to be set up for twin cities artists

Lab camp to be set up for twin cities artists

5 minutes ago
 Emirates and Kenya Airways enter interline partner ..

Emirates and Kenya Airways enter interline partnership

16 minutes ago
 NAB chairman says reforms underway to improve bure ..

NAB chairman says reforms underway to improve bureau performance

5 minutes ago
 Debate on federal budget 2023-24 begins in Nationa ..

Debate on federal budget 2023-24 begins in National Assembly

5 minutes ago
 Emirates wins 5 top awards for health and safety e ..

Emirates wins 5 top awards for health and safety excellence in ground transport ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.