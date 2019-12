(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Najaf Quli Mirza a BPS-21 officer of Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) has assumed the charge asDirector General NAB Karachi on Monday.

According to a NAB press release, addressing the Investigating officers, the new Director General showed his commitmenttowards fairness and transparency.