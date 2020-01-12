UrduPoint.com
Najam Gillani Advocate Elected DBA Sialkot President

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 04:50 PM

Najam Gillani advocate elected DBA Sialkot president

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) ::Syed Ali Najam Gillani advocate was elected President Sialkot District Bar Association (DBA) for year 2020-21 by defeating his rival candidate Irfanullah Warraich.

Syed Ali Najam Gillani got 614 votes while his rival candidate Irfanullah Warraich secured 590 votes.

Rana Waqas advocate elected vice president DBA Sialkot by obtaining 779 votes while his rival candidate Mudassar Sulehria got 391 votes.

Usman Ali Mushtaq advocate was elected as General Secretary by securing 476 votes.

