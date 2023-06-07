Chairman of Management Committee of Pakistan Cricket Board Najam Sethi on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here and briefed him about the matters pertaining to the Board

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ):Chairman of Management Committee of Pakistan Cricket Board Najam Sethi on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here and briefed him about the matters pertaining to the Board.

Sethi apprised the prime minister of the steps being taken by the PCB regarding the revival of domestic cricket in Pakistan.

They also discussed the participation of Pakistan in the international tournaments besides holding consultation on the upcoming Asia Cup.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal also attended the meeting.