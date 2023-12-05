Najeeb Mushtaq Vohra appointed honorary Consul for Punjab

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 5th, 2023) Mr. Najeeb Mushtaq has been appointed as honorary consul general for Republic of Uzbekistan.

During a two-day diplomatic visit to Pakistan, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Mr. Jamshid Khodjaev, received a warm welcome from key figures including Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar, and Commerce Minister.

The visit included the appointment of Mr. Najeeb Mushtaq Vohra as the Honorary Consul for Punjab.

The diplomatic discussions led to the signing of multiple trade Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs), culminating in the exchange of Most Preferred Status, strengthening the ties between these fraternal Muslim nations.

Ambassador H.E. Oybek Arif Usmanov of Uzbekistan highlighted the profound similarities in religion, culture, and social aspects that bind both countries.

Najeeb Mushtaq said that it was a great honor for him and he would play his role to bring both sides close.