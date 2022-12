RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :The Rasm-e-Qul of senior parliamentarian and former president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Women Wing Najma Hameed was offered on Monday.

A large number of people including politicians attended the Rasm-e-Qul of Najma Hameed who passed away on December 2.

The participants offered Fateha for the departed soul and condoled the demise of Najma Hameed with her sister Tahira Aurangzeb and niece Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb.

The Rasm-e-Qul was attended by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar, State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik, Senator Chaudhry Tanvir, Muhammad Hanif Abbassi, Sardar Muhammad Yusuf, Head of Pakistan Sweet Home Zamurd Khan, Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry, MPA Zaib un Nisa, Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid, Principal Information Officer Mubashir Hassan, ptv Managing Director and other officers of the Information Ministry and senior journalists.